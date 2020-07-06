APO

Send money to Tanzania from anywhere around the World

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over 200 countries can send and receive money via Vodacom’s Tanzania M-Pesa; The mobile Money services continues to drive economic growth and financial inclusion in Africa.

Tanzania’s leading mobile money service provider – Vodacom M-Pesa – has announced the expansion of its International Money Transfer service portfolio. Vodacom customers will now have the option and ability to easily transfer and receive funds from individuals across more than 200 countries worldwide.

This was said recently at an international day of family remittances event held in Dar es Salaam where stakeholders met to deliberate on the future of International Remittance post COVID 19.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the same, Assistant Manager, Oversight and Policy at Directorate of National Payment Systems from Bank of Tanzania (BOT) Albert Cezari said the national bank has increased limits on digital transactions and reviewed balances of mobile wallets in a bid to provide relief and ensure continuity of services as part of measures taken amidst COVID-19.

On his part, Vodacom Tanzania PLC Managing Director Mr. Hisham Hendi, said that international remittances make possible people and small businesses to stay connected irrespective of geography. He further pointed out that international remittances continue to transform the lives of thousands of Tanzanians through facilitating payments in education, health, and various business segments which is why Vodacom M-Pesa has aimed to continue providing a platform for Tanzanian diaspora to effectively participate in socio-economic activities which will contribute to the overall development of the country.

“We pride ourselves for being enablers in the payment system by facilitating cross border trade within the region for the efficient and seamless sending and receiving of funds, from anywhere around the globe through M-Pesa International Money Transfer Service.’ He said.

Vodacom M-Pesa has broadened its portfolio of partnerships and countries over the past few months to widen its Money transfer service worldwide. At the global stage, partners include MoneyGram, WorldRemit, Remitly and JubaExpress, all of whom enable customers to receive money from over 200 countries across the World directly into their M-Pesa wallet.

Pan African partnerships include Safaricom, MTN, EcoCash and Mama Money, which enable customers to send or receive money from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Burundi and South Africa.

“With such a huge portfolio of international Money transfer partners, the world is a village with M-Pesa. We thank our customers for their patronage and we remain committed to deliver on our vision to lead Tanzania into the digital age and change lives through technology” He concluded.

Peter De Caluwe, CEO- Thunes praised the move saying such partnerships and innovations support the true African spirit because African countries have always been connected through daily movement of people, goods and services. International Money Transfer services are critical to the African economies as they facilitate inflow of foreign currency into these countries which has a direct bearing on the social and economic welfare of Africans”.

“Whilst the importance of mobile payments to financial inclusion in developing markets cannot be overstressed, the M-Pesa IMT service goes an extra mile by allowing previously excluded to send and receive money across borders affordably. Thus our partnership with Vodacom M-Pesa aims at increasing the reach of international money transfers’.

According to World Bank Figures, Tanzania recent remittances stood at $430 million, an increase of $25 million from 2019. The sum represents 0.8 percent of the country’s GDP.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Vodacom Tanzania Plc.

About Vodacom Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania Plc (www.Vodacom.co.tz) is the country’s leading mobile operator and mobile financial services provider. We provide a wide range of communication services for consumers and enterprise – including voice, data and messaging, video, cloud and hosting, mobile solutions and financial services – to over 15 million customers.  Vodacom Tanzania Plc and its subsidiary companies are part of the Vodacom Group registered in South Africa, which is in turn, owned by Vodacom Group Plc of the United Kingdom. It has been registered on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) with registration number ISIN: TZ1886102715 Stock name: VODA.

For further information, please visit our website: www.Vodacom.co.tz

About Vodacom M-Pesa Tanzania: Vodacom M-Pesa is Tanzania’s largest mobile financial service introduced by Vodacom Tanzania PLC in 2008. Now GSMA certified and with over 10 million customers, M-Pesa has significantly contributed towards financial inclusion and economic activity in the country. Customers deposit and withdraw money from their M-Pesa wallets through over 200,000 agents across the country. The M-Pesa ecosystem connects businesses, banks and government agencies making digital payments possible.

To date, M-Pesa continues to be the market leader in mobile financial services, rolling out innovative services such as savings & Loans, Virtual Debit cards, Overdraft services, Group savings, E-payments and many more, which address the real needs of Tanzanian thereby enhancing financial inclusion and deepening.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus : Kenya cases rise to 7,886 Nairobi, Sunday July 5, 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoKenya has recorded 309 more cases of  COVID 19 raising the total case load to 7,886. The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman reported that the positive cases were drawn from 4,228 samples tested in 37 Counties, in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested in the country now stands at 189,263. Today, the CAS also confirmed tha
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa rand up as risk appetite revives

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand gained early on Monday, as the dollar was dragged down by a steady rise of coronavirus...
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update as of 5 July 2020

Africa Press Office -
Total Cases - 1015 (+13) Recovered - 567 (+44) tests - 160,550 (+3279) Deaths - 3 (+0) Active cases - 535 *Rusizi:8, Kigali:5 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices

CNBC Africa -
Africa Initiative for Governance and Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government co-host high level discussion on ‘COVID -19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices’, with key decision makers in Nigeria and global thought leaders....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

South Africa rand up as risk appetite revives

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand gained early on Monday, as the dollar was dragged down by a steady rise of coronavirus...
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices

CNBC Africa -
Africa Initiative for Governance and Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government co-host high level discussion on ‘COVID -19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices’, with key decision makers in Nigeria and global thought leaders....
Read more
Mining

Sasol gives up licence to seek offshore gas in Mozambique

Reuters -
MAPUTO (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd has opted to give up its licence to explore for gas off the...
Read more
Coronavirus

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues in FY 19/20 fall to $5.72 bln – statement

Reuters -
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fell to $5.72 billion in the 2019/20 financial year from $5.75 billion in the year...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How these global top 100 companies remain winners during the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The global top 100 companies have continued to outperform industry peers even amid the market volatility caused by Covid-19. Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Tesla are amongst those who have seen increased market capitalisation during Covid-19, joining CNBC Africa for more is Alice Tomdio, Director of Capital Markets at PwC Nigeria.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenya Airways to lay off staff, reduce network and assets -CEO

Reuters -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will lay off an unspecified number of workers, reduce its network and also get rid of some...
Read more
Videos

African airlines brace for severe turbulence as the impact of COVID-19 deepens

CNBC Africa -
The International Air Transport Association is urging governments in Africa and the Middle East to create alternatives to airline arrival quarantine, as this would allow economies to re-start whilst avoiding the risk of increasing Covid-19 cases. Muhammad Albakri, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

SSA PMI’s rose in June despite COVID-19 shocks, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
Sub-Saharan African PMI’s released by Markit Economics rose in June although business conditions in the six countries that were surveyed continued to weaken. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved