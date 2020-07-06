WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19 and vaccine development in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Please join an online media briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa (www.afro.who.int), and the Principal Investigator of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trial in South Africa. The briefing is on-the-record and it is an opportunity for you to ask questions about the COVID-19 and vaccine development in Africa. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers include:

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University, Principal Investigator of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trial in South Africa

Date: Thursday 9 July

Time: 12:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +1 / 13:00 Central Africa Time / 14:00 Nairobi Time

Moderated by:

Tsepiso Makwetla, Journalist

Language: English/ French

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English or French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: [email protected] and Danielle Siemeni: [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo