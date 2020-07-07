APO

Coronavirus – In Côte d’Ivoire, pandemic prompts surge in extreme poverty

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 has struck informal workers especially hard in Cote d’Ivoire, causing the number of households considered “extremely poor” to spike nearly four-fold, according to a new assessment by UNDP and national authorities, which will inform policies and programs to help the country recover.

Three surveys—of households, businesses, and the informal economy—found the West African country reeling from lost jobs and lost business, with many people struggling to keep food on the table and often falling back into extreme poverty they had left behind.

More than two-thirds of households, or 71.7 per cent, reported lower income, while 85 percent of informal workers cited lost work and income. Some 1.3 million jobs or about one third of all informal jobs have already been lost as a result of the pandemic and lockdown measures to contain it, nearly quadrupling the number of “extremely poor” households.

The most vulnerable people have been hit hardest. Some 1.37 million households, or 45.2 per cent, that had been just above the poverty line have now fallen below it, while the poorest Ivorians have seen incomes plunge 30 percent. Most say the crisis will affect their ability to meet commitments such as paying off debts, obtaining food regularly, and financing school fees.

“The COVID-19 crisis is an urgent call to revisit our values and behaviors, and an opportunity to deliver a new era of development,” Carol Flore-Smereczniak, UNDP Resident Representative in Cote d’Ivoire, said. “It requires proactive policies that address a whole range of systemic challenges.”

UNDP conducted these studies with the National Institute of Statistics, with results validated by the Ministry of Planning and Development. The resulting assessment is one of more than 60 country-level analyses of how the pandemic has impacted the world.

Recommendations aimed at response and recovery include:

– Quickly introducing support to businesses and banks.

– Suspending corporate taxes.

– Suspending import taxes.

– Reimbursing value-added taxes, which disproportionately affect the poor.

– Providing subsidies to the informal sector, then monitoring their impact.

– Considering whether and how to formalize informal businesses, which would afford workers more social protection and safety nets.

– Closely monitoring the health of vulnerable people, such as the elderly.

– Working with the financial sector to support vulnerable households.

– Monitoring and mitigating food shortages, in partnership with trade unions, transport workers, and consumers.

UNPD’s work in country

On the ground in Cote d’Ivoire, UNDP is using local drone technology to disinfect cities and building online capacity to connect wholesale distributors to people in need. It has also supported the capital’s only help center for survivors of gender-based violence, which tends to spike globally during crises. UNDP has also helped expand capacity and recruited and trained staff for the national emergency call center—which now fields some 7,000 calls daily.

UNDP has provided emergency funding to the hard-hit suburb of Cocody to respond to COVID-19, which will be replicated in other communities, and provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to two university hospitals and eight health care facilities. UNDP is also working to raise public awareness about preventing and responding to gender-based violence and child sexual abuse.

In May, UNDP, supported by Japan, provided 80 motorcycles and a large supply of PPE to the Ivorian National Police, to help address violence related to presidential elections scheduled for October 2020 and respond more effectively to cases of gender-based violence—during a time of significantly increased tension.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

Videos

Rwanda reopens meetings & conferences to revive COVID-19 hit hospitality sector

CNBC Africa -
After months of lock-down, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced that the country will reopen meetings and conferences, as it tries to revive the tourism and hospitality sector. Janet Karemera, Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Convention Bureau joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Mining

Angola agrees to comply fully with oil cuts after OPEC pressure, sources say

Reuters -
DUBAI/ LONDON (Reuters) - Angola has agreed with OPEC to comply fully with a global pact on supply curbs and will compensate...
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What the reopening of domestic flight operations means for Nigeria’s aviation industry

CNBC Africa -
Domestic operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry will commence from Wednesday the 8th of July. Captain Dele Ore, a Retired Pilot and Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission appeals for calm in Ethiopia

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat is monitoring the recent developments in Ethiopia closely, following the killing of the Ethiopian Artist and musician Haacaalu Hundeessaa. The violence has claimed many lives so far with scores of people injured. The Chairperson wishes to extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. While the country mourns the loss of Hachalu Hundesa, the Chairperson a
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: What the reopening of domestic flight operations means for Nigeria’s aviation industry

CNBC Africa -
Domestic operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry will commence from Wednesday the 8th of July. Captain Dele Ore, a Retired Pilot and Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

World Bank: COVID-19 to push five million more Nigerians into poverty in 2020

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push five million more Nigerians into poverty this year as the pandemic is threatening the ability of Nigerian households to generate income to meet their basic consumption needs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins me from Lagos for this conversation.
Read more
Coronavirus

South African rand slides as coronavirus infection rise dims outlook

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as worries over surges in coronavirus infections reactivated investor concerns...
Read more
Mining

Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’ – Barrick CEO

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

South Africa has bad record on keeping budget promises: Fitch

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has a poor track record of implementing debt and spending reductions plans, ratings firm Fitch said on...
Read more
Coronavirus

Africa’s top publisher to close South African publications, cut jobs

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers plans to lay off more than 500 employees and close a number...
Read more
Videos

Rwanda reopens meetings & conferences to revive COVID-19 hit hospitality sector

CNBC Africa -
After months of lock-down, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced that the country will reopen meetings and conferences, as it tries to revive the tourism and hospitality sector. Janet Karemera, Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Convention Bureau joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Mining

Angola agrees to comply fully with oil cuts after OPEC pressure, sources say

Reuters -
DUBAI/ LONDON (Reuters) - Angola has agreed with OPEC to comply fully with a global pact on supply curbs and will compensate...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved