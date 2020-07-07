Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update as of 7 july 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

2,061 samples tested in the past 24 hours 193,455 samples tested so far 183 new positive cases today 8,250 Total confirmed cases 90 recoveries today 2,504 Total discharged & recovered 3 fatalities today 167 Total fatalities

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo