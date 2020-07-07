Coronavirus – Nigeria: 575 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
575 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-123 FCT-100 Delta-58 Edo-52 Ogun-42 Katsina-24 Bayelsa-23 Rivers-22 Borno-19 Plateau-18 Ondo-18 Oyo-17 Kwara-15 Osun-13 Enugu-9 Nasarawa-7 Abia-6 Cross River-5 Kaduna-3 Ekiti-1
29,286 confirmed
11,828 discharged
654 deaths
