Coronavirus – Nigeria: Donation of Personal Protective Equipment from ANPA for COVID-19 response in Nigeria

We are grateful to The Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) for the donation of personal protective equipment as support for the COVID-19 national response.

We commend the efforts of public and private entities as we jointly take responsibility in the face of this pandemic.

