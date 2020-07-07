Coronavirus – Nigeria: Support from Private Sector Organisations for COVID-19 response in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We commend the efforts of private sector organisations who have come together to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are grateful to Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 for their donation of laboratory reagents & consumables to strengthen COVID-19 response in Nigeria.

