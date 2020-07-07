APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update as of 6 July 2020

| Updated:
Total Cases – 1113 (+8)

Recovered – 575 (+8)

tests – 163,384 (+2834)

Deaths – 3 (+0)

Active cases – 535

*Rusizi:8, Kigali:5

Truck drivers isolated on entry/Abatwara amakamyo bashyizwe mu kato bakigera mu gihugu:3, Kigali:2, Nyamagabe:2, Rusizi:1

