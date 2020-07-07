Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update as of 6 July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Total Cases – 1113 (+8)
Recovered – 575 (+8)
tests – 163,384 (+2834)
Deaths – 3 (+0)
Active cases – 535
*Rusizi:8, Kigali:5
Truck drivers isolated on entry/Abatwara amakamyo bashyizwe mu kato bakigera mu gihugu:3, Kigali:2, Nyamagabe:2, Rusizi:1
