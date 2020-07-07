Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Status Update (7th July 2020)

Download logoHighlights of the situation report Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (16) and 2 local cases who are isolated. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the local case. We regret to report a facility death of a male aged 54, from Bulawayo Province who tested positive with no history of travel and had co-morbidities. New recoveries were reported by the following provinces Harare (12), Masvingo