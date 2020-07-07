Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (7th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 9 Somaliland: 3 Jubbaland: 3 Puntland: 3
Male: 7 Female: 2 Recovery: 45 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 3,015 Total recoveries: 1,096 Total deaths: 92
