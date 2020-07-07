Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia as of 06 July 2020

While welcoming Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the new WHO Representative to Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has told the new Rep that Nigeria is pleased to have him on board as the Health Team “will count on his experience to continue to calibrate on our response” as the new man is “coming right in the middle of the storm.” The Honourable Minister of Health also expressed the appreciation of Nigeria to the UN Bodies who have come together to