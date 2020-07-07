Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia as of 06 July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 9
Benadir: 5
Somaliland: 3
Jubbaland: 1
Male: 8
Female: 1
Recovery: 37
Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 3,006
Total recoveries: 1,051
Total deaths: 92
