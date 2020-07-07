APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 8975 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

COVID-19 Update: A total of 33,950 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 8975 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 111 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 3310. We send our deepest condolences.

