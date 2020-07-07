Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 7 July

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 06 July 2020 is 6410, with 1335 recoveries and 36 deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.1% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown

Cases

Recoveries

Bojanala District

4272

820

Rustenburg Municipality

3756

748

Madibeng Municipality

371

56

Moses Kotane Municipality

116

12

Moretele Municipality

16

02

Kgetleng Municipality

13

02

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District

1599

409

JB Marks Municipality

440

87

Matlosana Municipality

1145

318

Maquassi Hills

14

04

Ngaka Modiri Molema District

381

96

Mahikeng Municipality

214

54

Ditsobotla Municipality

100

25

Ratlou Municipality

10

04

Tswaing Local Municipality

26

06

Ramotshere Moiloa

31

07

Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

96

10

Lekwa Teemane Municipality

30

04

Greater Taung

15

03

Mamusa Local Municipality

09

01

Naledi Municipality

29

02

Kagisano Molopo

13

0

Unallocated

62

Deaths

36

Data harmonization:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

