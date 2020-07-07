Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 7 July

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 06 July 2020 is 6410, with 1335 recoveries and 36 deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.1% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
District Breakdown
Cases
Recoveries
Bojanala District
4272
820
Rustenburg Municipality
3756
748
Madibeng Municipality
371
56
Moses Kotane Municipality
116
12
Moretele Municipality
16
02
Kgetleng Municipality
13
02
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
1599
409
JB Marks Municipality
440
87
Matlosana Municipality
1145
318
Maquassi Hills
14
04
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
381
96
Mahikeng Municipality
214
54
Ditsobotla Municipality
100
25
Ratlou Municipality
10
04
Tswaing Local Municipality
26
06
Ramotshere Moiloa
31
07
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
96
10
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
30
04
Greater Taung
15
03
Mamusa Local Municipality
09
01
Naledi Municipality
29
02
Kagisano Molopo
13
0
Unallocated
62
Deaths
36
Data harmonization:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
