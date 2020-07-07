Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests done on 6th July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases from 2,414 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 971.

Of the 18 confirmed cases; Seven (7) are truck drivers, ten (10) are contacts and alerts; five (5) from Tororo, three (3) from Luwero and two (2) from Amuru Districts.

One (1) Indian, a resident in Uganda who returned on 05,h July 2020 from India and was under quarantine at the time of test.

Regarding the Ugandan truck drivers, three (3) arrived from Kenya via Malaba while four (4) arrived via Busia, Vurra, Padea and Elegu Points of Entry.

Twenty-seven (27) foreign truck drivers (24 Kenyans, 2 Congolese and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

There are 202 active cases on admission; 173 are ^Ugandans, 26 foreigners and 3 refugees. It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are NOT captured in the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 896 COVID-19 recoveries (recoveries include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans) and no COVID- 19 related death recorded.

A total of 2,414 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 212,860.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.