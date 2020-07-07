APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests done on 6th July 2020

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases from 2,414 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 971.

Of the 18 confirmed cases; Seven (7) are truck drivers, ten (10) are contacts and alerts; five (5) from Tororo, three (3) from Luwero and two (2) from Amuru Districts.

One (1) Indian, a resident in Uganda who returned on 05,h July 2020 from India and was under quarantine at the time of test.

Regarding the Ugandan truck drivers, three (3) arrived from Kenya via Malaba while four (4) arrived via Busia, Vurra, Padea and Elegu Points of Entry.

Twenty-seven (27) foreign truck drivers (24 Kenyans, 2 Congolese and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

There are 202 active cases on admission; 173 are ^Ugandans, 26 foreigners and 3 refugees. It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are NOT captured in the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 896 COVID-19 recoveries (recoveries include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans) and no COVID- 19 related death recorded.

A total of 2,414 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 212,860.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

Traders eye bullish bonds

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's bond markets remain more attractive compared to the treasury bills market. But what is driving the sentiments for bond? Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
South African central bank reduces bond purchases to 5 bln rand in June

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African central bank reduced its government bond purchases to 5 billion rand ($292.64 million) in June, half...
Read more
S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey

Reuters -
(Reuters) - South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as...
Read more
South Africa’s Massmart says 1,800 Game jobs at risk

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd has started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at the...
Read more

How will COVID-19 impact Nigerian banks’ half-year earnings?

CNBC Africa -
This month marks a year since the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the Loan-To-Deposit-Ratio policy. Nigeria's apex bank says banks total credit rose to 3.1 trillion naira on the performance of the LDR policy. Muyiwa Oni, Regional Head, Equity Research at Standard Bank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

South African rand slides as coronavirus infection rise dims outlook

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as worries over surges in coronavirus infections reactivated investor concerns...
Read more
Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’ – Barrick CEO

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
Read more
Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy

Reuters -
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
Read more
