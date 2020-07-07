Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 6th July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
Highlights of the situation report
Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (16) and 2 local cases who are isolated. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the local case. We regret to report a facility death of a male aged 54, from Bulawayo Province who tested positive with no history of travel and had co-morbidities. New recoveries were reported by the following provinces Harare (12), Masvingo (2) and Midlands (2). 253 RDT screening tests and 312 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 80654 (47086 RDT and 33568 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 734; recovered 197, active cases 528 and 9 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of tests done
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number
Recovered
Number of
Active
Cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
9
94
0
73
0
23
46
1
4
Harare
58
93
2
245
12
76
166
0
3
Manicaland
0
0
0
29
0
6
23
0
0
Mash Cent.
0
5
0
10
0
4
6
0
0
Mash East
0
0
6
81
0
27
54
0
0
Mash West
0
6
0
43
0
2
40
0
1
Midlands
6
0
0
65
2
10
54
0
1
Masvingo
176
0
0
53
2
19
34
0
0
Mat North
4
12
0
19
0
8
11
0
0
Mat South
0
102
10
116
0
22
94
0
0
Total
253
312
18
734
16
197
528
1
9
Mashonaland East Province received positive results from NMRL.
To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.