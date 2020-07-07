Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 6th July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Highlights of the situation report

Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (16) and 2 local cases who are isolated. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the local case. We regret to report a facility death of a male aged 54, from Bulawayo Province who tested positive with no history of travel and had co-morbidities. New recoveries were reported by the following provinces Harare (12), Masvingo (2) and Midlands (2). 253 RDT screening tests and 312 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 80654 (47086 RDT and 33568 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 734; recovered 197, active cases 528 and 9 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

9

94

0

73

0

23

46

1

4

Harare

58

93

2

245

12

76

166

0

3

Manicaland

0

0

0

29

0

6

23

0

0

Mash Cent.

0

5

0

10

0

4

6

0

0

Mash East

0

0

6

81

0

27

54

0

0

Mash West

0

6

0

43

0

2

40

0

1

Midlands

6

0

0

65

2

10

54

0

1

Masvingo

176

0

0

53

2

19

34

0

0

Mat North

4

12

0

19

0

8

11

0

0

Mat South

0

102

10

116

0

22

94

0

0

Total

253

312

18

734

16

197

528

1

9

Mashonaland East Province received positive results from NMRL.

To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.

