Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest

HIGHLIGHTS

June was a critical month for the COVID-19 outbreak across Southern and Eastern Africa. COVID-19 cases more than quadrupled in Malawi and South Africa; more than tripled in Kenya, Mozambique and Zimbabwe; and more than doubled in Madagascar. In East Africa, 92 per cent of working women are employed in the informal sector, heightening the risks they face of sexual exploitation and abuse due to economic vulnerability. Reports of gender-based violence have increased. However, service providers are not always being recognized as essential workers and women's organizations are underfunded. More resources are urgently needed to enable partners to scale-up their response.

KEY FIGURES

464,112 total cases in the region (as of 22 July) 7,310 total deaths 26 countries affected in the region Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).