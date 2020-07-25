Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25 July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 103

Total confirmed cases: 3557

Total active cases: 1878

Total recovered: 1585 (207 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 26602 (389 New)

Total deaths: 94 (7 New)

