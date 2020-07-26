Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (26 July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 107
Total confirmed cases: 3664
Total active cases: 1920
Total recovered: 1645 (60 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 27147 (545 New)
Total deaths: 99 (5 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo