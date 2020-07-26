Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Saturday, 25 July 2020, Time: 15:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 3
Confirmed cases: 1,768
At Isolation Centres: 405
Recovered: 1,297
Deaths: 66
In quarantine: 572
Out of quarantine: 9,256
Gender Confirmed
Female – 846 Male – 922
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
105
Bonthe
70
Bombali
40
Falaba
4
Kailahun
28
Kambia
30
Karene
11
Kono
68
Kenema
114
Koinadugu
29
Moyamba
52
Portloko
77
Pujehun
19
Tonkolili
74
Western Rural
223
Western Urban
824
Total
1,768
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo