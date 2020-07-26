Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Saturday, 25 July 2020, Time: 15:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 3

Confirmed cases: 1,768

At Isolation Centres: 405

Recovered: 1,297

Deaths: 66

In quarantine: 572

Out of quarantine: 9,256

Gender Confirmed

Female – 846 Male – 922

Places

Confirmed cases by district

Bo

105

Bonthe

70

Bombali

40

Falaba

4

Kailahun

28

Kambia

30

Karene

11

Kono

68

Kenema

114

Koinadugu

29

Moyamba

52

Portloko

77

Pujehun

19

Tonkolili

74

Western Rural

223

Western Urban

824

Total

1,768

