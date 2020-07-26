APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Saturday, 25 July 2020, Time: 15:00)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 3

Confirmed cases: 1,768

At Isolation Centres: 405

Recovered: 1,297

Deaths: 66

In quarantine: 572

Out of quarantine: 9,256

Gender Confirmed

Female – 846 Male – 922

Places

Confirmed cases by district

Bo

105

Bonthe

70

Bombali

40

Falaba

4

Kailahun

28

Kambia

30

Karene

11

Kono

68

Kenema

114

Koinadugu

29

Moyamba

52

Portloko

77

Pujehun

19

Tonkolili

74

Western Rural

223

Western Urban

824

Total

1,768

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Vacation trips, easing of travel rules fuel hopes of business jet rebound

Reuters -
Nw customers, including those who normally fly first class on airlines, now make up around 60% of the company’s flight bookings compared with around a quarter normally.
Read more
International News

Deposed Central African Republic leader announces presidential bid

Reuters -
It is not clear how the warrant or foreign sanctions will affect his candidacy. In January, Bozize said he would ask the United Nations to lift the sanctions imposed in 2014 over his alleged support for ‘anti-balaka’ Christian militias.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa extends COVID-19 loans for struggling businesses

Reuters -
Many of South Africa’s small and medium-sized firms were thrown into disarray when the government introduced a lockdown at the end of March to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Read more
International News

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

Reuters -
Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved