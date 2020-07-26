APO

Rwanda: African Development Bank commits $98 million for multisector COVID-19 response

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Thursday approved a concessional loan of $97.675 million to Rwanda to strengthen its national budget as it works to mitigate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will take the form of an African Development Fund loan, which the Bank is providing the under its COVID-19 Response Facility.

Rwanda mounted a swift and decisive response to counter the effects of the pandemic that included social distancing, suspension of domestic and international travel, remote working, and on 21 March, a total lockdown of the country. However, since 4 May 2020, the government has partially reopened the country. 

Under the Crisis Response Budget Support Program, the Rwandan government will use the funding to strengthen the health system to contain the spread of COVID-19; safeguard economic resilience; and mitigate the pandemic’s impact on vulnerable sectors of the population. 

Health sector measures entail bolstering surveillance, infection prevention and control capacity so the health authorities can better monitor, track and identify hotspots; enhance laboratory capacity for testing; and treatment of the severely ill. Another element is risk communication and community engagement on the disease.  

The government will work to shore up economic resilience by clearing arrears to domestic suppliers, enabling the private sector to continue to invest, pay taxes and repay loans. Through an approved Economic Recovery Fund (ERF), the government will support hard-hit businesses and sustain employment and promote domestic production of medical equipment, masks, gloves and sanitizers.

The COVID-19 containment measures combined with weaker global demand and disruptions in the global supply chain have mainly impacted the hospitality, education, services, agriculture and trading sectors. This has led to losses in revenues and jobs, especially those related to causal workers, informal sector including micro small and medium enterprises, and those laid off in the formal economy. This loss of income is threatening to push households into poverty, especially those that were living at the poverty margin before the pandemic.

In response, government has approved the Economic Recovery Program which will scale up existing social protection and healthcare programs to these vulnerable segments of the population.

“We are pleased to provide this crisis response budget operation to support the Government of Rwanda in their efforts to contain the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the people of Rwanda and the government fiscal space,” said Nnenna Nwabufo, the Bank’s Acting Director General for East Africa, “We are confident that the government will execute the planned programs with great efficiency and diligence.”

Under a worst-case scenario, Rwanda’s real GDP in 2020 is forecast to contract by 2.0 %. Further, as 90% of the workforce is employed in the private sector, mostly in small and informal enterprises, shutdown measures can be expected to sharply raise unemployment.

The proposed budget support program is aligned with the Government of Rwanda’s National Preparedness and Response Plan and Economic Recovery Plan. It also aligns with the Bank Group’s Ten-Year Strategy and the High 5 priority “improve the quality of life of the people of Africa”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Olufemi Terry Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Record numbers of coronavirus cases in every global region: Reuters tally

Reuters -
In Africa, Kenya recorded a record high daily case number less than two weeks after reopening activity, including domestic passenger flights. President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had announced international flights would resume on Aug. 1, has summoned officials to an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the surge in cases.
Read more
Coronavirus

Eswatini central bank cuts base rate 25bps to 3.75%

Reuters -
MBABANE (Reuters) - Eswatini’s central bank has cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, it said in a statement...
Read more
Insights

Why wind and solar would offer the DRC and South Africa better energy deals than Inga 3

Reuters -
Seven years ago the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) proposed the Inga 3 – a 4.8GW hydropower project on the Congo River –...
Read more
Insights

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November’s election

Reuters -
he ultimate impact of these actions remains to be seen in a country so deeply polarized. The “Never Trump” Republicans failed to stop his ascent in 2016 and became marginal figures as Trump came to dominate the party during his presidency. But this year could be different, some strategists from both parties said.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved