APO

Africa Oil Week releases “Opportunities for Africa in the Energy Transition” report, with accompanying webinar set to take place this Wednesday

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa Oil Week (http://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/) has launched of first in a series of complimentary reports, produced in association with Wood Mackenzie. The report “Opportunities for Africa in the Energy Transition”, will be accompanied by a free-to-attend webinar taking place this Wednesday (29 July, 15:00 GMT+1).

Posing the question “What does the energy transition mean for Africa?”, the report explores the continent’s role in meeting global hydrocarbon demand and examines how Africa’s position as a hydrocarbon exporter will be challenged under various accelerated energy transition scenarios. It also looks at how net zero goals, electrification, and new technology deployments are accelerating the energy transition globally, whilst providing an overview of how these factors are at play within Africa.

Moderated by Wood Mackenzie’s Valentina Kretzschmar, the accompanying webinar will include frank discussions around both the challenges and opportunities for Africa in the energy transition. The expert contributors, listed below, will be on-hand to provide cutting-edge analysis and answer questions from the audience:

David Brown, Head of Markets & Transitions – Americas, Wood Mackenzie Ville Rimali, Director – Growth & Development, Wärtsilä Jonathan Evans, VP Africa New Ventures, BP Exploration Ade Adeola, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Standard Chartered Bank

The report is available here (https://bit.ly/330FbNc) as a complimentary download. Sign-up for the webinar here (https://bit.ly/2ByUWiW).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil Week.

Media Contact: On behalf of Africa Oil Week Kasia Gill Email: [email protected]

About Africa Oil Week: Africa Oil Week (http://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 27th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers.

Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

African trade deal could lift millions out of poverty, World Bank says

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A pandemic-delayed African free trade deal, if fully implemented, could boost incomes across the continent, pull millions out of...
Read more
Coronavirus

OPINION: COVID-19 – will Africa catch up, stand still or fall further behind?

Reuters -
India offers an example of how to catch up. There, two key developments in the sixties and seventies sharply altered the country’s trajectory.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana central bank keeps benchmark policy rate steady at 14.5%

Reuters -
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank on Monday maintained its policy rate at 14.5%, citing a need for macro-economic stability despite the...
Read more
Videos

Invicta CEO on debt stabilisation, navigating COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Steven Joffe, CEO of Invicta joins CNBC Africa to breakdown the company’s interim numbers.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved