Africa Oil Week releases “Opportunities for Africa in the Energy Transition” report, with accompanying webinar set to take place this Wednesday

Africa Oil Week (http://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/) has launched of first in a series of complimentary reports, produced in association with Wood Mackenzie. The report “Opportunities for Africa in the Energy Transition”, will be accompanied by a free-to-attend webinar taking place this Wednesday (29 July, 15:00 GMT+1).

Posing the question “What does the energy transition mean for Africa?”, the report explores the continent’s role in meeting global hydrocarbon demand and examines how Africa’s position as a hydrocarbon exporter will be challenged under various accelerated energy transition scenarios. It also looks at how net zero goals, electrification, and new technology deployments are accelerating the energy transition globally, whilst providing an overview of how these factors are at play within Africa.

Moderated by Wood Mackenzie’s Valentina Kretzschmar, the accompanying webinar will include frank discussions around both the challenges and opportunities for Africa in the energy transition. The expert contributors, listed below, will be on-hand to provide cutting-edge analysis and answer questions from the audience:

David Brown, Head of Markets & Transitions – Americas, Wood Mackenzie Ville Rimali, Director – Growth & Development, Wärtsilä Jonathan Evans, VP Africa New Ventures, BP Exploration Ade Adeola, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Standard Chartered Bank

The report is available here (https://bit.ly/330FbNc) as a complimentary download. Sign-up for the webinar here (https://bit.ly/2ByUWiW).

