APO

Africa’s First Sports, Media & Entertainment Practice Launched by Centurion Law Group

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African athletes, along with the continent’s entertainment, sports, advertising, and media industries are important to the regional and the global economy. In order to further support the rapidly growing sports & entertainment industry across Africa, Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com) is delighted to announce the launch of a new dedicated practice.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, sports, media & entertainment have increasingly become revenue-generating industries for African countries, pillars of jobs creation, and important drivers of economic diversification. Beyond just Nollywood, the African entertainment and sports industries have become at the center of global investments, and have capitalized on increasing technology adoption to become globally competitive.

“With its track record of delivering high-profile and high-quality deal making, Centurion is the perfect fit for Africa’s sports, entertainment and media industries,” stated Oneyka Ojogbo, Sports & Entertainment Practice Head. “We are witnessing the rise of a true African sports & entertainment industry that now requires the best possible legal and business support services coming out of the continent itself,” she added Ojogbo

As the industry grows and attracts investments, it is even more crucial to adequately protect its essence, local players, revenue streams and overall bankability. Centurion’s new practice will offer a bridge between private and public sector, ensuring that regulations embrace market trends, promote an enabling environment for investors, and protect the interests of African entrepreneurs and companies operating in that space.

“Our job goes beyond legal advice. We provide counsel for career and life, and help clients build a business around their brand, protect their assets, and take advantage of strategic business opportunities during and after their career,” concluded Ojogbo.

The practice will be offering local and international companies and stakeholders a full suite of legal and management services including finance, licensing, intellectual property rights and enforcement, competition, advertising, representation and negotiation, sponsorship, investments and compliance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Centurion Law Group.

About Centurion: Centurion (www.CenturionLG.com) is a leading pan-African legal and energy advisory group with extensive experience in the oil and gas sector. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specializes in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa with offices and Affiliates in Ghana, Cameroon, Canada, Germany, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, South Sudan, Nigeria, Gabon, Angola and Senegal.

Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Vacation trips, easing of travel rules fuel hopes of business jet rebound

Reuters -
Nw customers, including those who normally fly first class on airlines, now make up around 60% of the company’s flight bookings compared with around a quarter normally.
Read more
International News

Deposed Central African Republic leader announces presidential bid

Reuters -
It is not clear how the warrant or foreign sanctions will affect his candidacy. In January, Bozize said he would ask the United Nations to lift the sanctions imposed in 2014 over his alleged support for ‘anti-balaka’ Christian militias.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa extends COVID-19 loans for struggling businesses

Reuters -
Many of South Africa’s small and medium-sized firms were thrown into disarray when the government introduced a lockdown at the end of March to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Read more
International News

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

Reuters -
Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved