Burkina Faso : GGGI and Sweden support the establishment of a National Measuring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system

Context

The concept of MRV (Measuring, Reporting, and Verification) was firstly introduced at the Conference of the Parties in Bali in 2007 (COP 13), and it designates a set of processes and procedures that allow the collection and reporting of ''factual information (data), its assessment and verification to determine if, when and how countries have met their respective obligations in the implementation of climate actions. Originally designed to monitor compliance with quantified commitments to limit greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from developed countries, the concept has evolved a lot since to also apply to the efforts of developing countries in the following areas: Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, mitigation, adaptation, necessary support received in terms of financial, technological and capacity building. Party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its related instruments, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, Burkina Faso must set up its National MRV system to meet the requirements, particularly for the monitoring and reporting.

Thus, the Paris Agreement negotiated in December 2015 has established a universal and harmonized measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) provisions for climate change mitigation. A common system for transparency now applies to all countries. The MRV system is essential for the effective implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, which outline countries' mitigation goals and policies. Greenhouse gas measurements are needed to identify emissions trends, determine where to focus the efforts on greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction, track mitigation support, assess whether mitigation measures planned under the NDCs are proving to be effective, assess the impact of the support received and monitor the progress made in reducing emissions. Reports and verifications are important to ensure the transparency, good governance, accountability, and credibility of results, and to build confidence in the efficient use of resources. The term MRV is widely used in the field of climate change, but often without clear reference to the type of MRV; and this often leads to confusion as to the underlying nature of MRV’ related activities differs, depending on their context and application.

It is intending to support Burkina Faso in strengthening its transparency framework that the Swedish Cooperation (SIDA) has funded the Project “Development of a Measurement, Reporting and Verification System (MRV) in Burkina Faso», project implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). The main objective of this 36-month project is to support Burkina Faso in meeting the requirements of the enhanced transparency framework under the Paris Agreement, by focusing specifically on the MRV of actions, which include both the mitigation and adaptation actions, undertaken by Burkina Faso to achieve the objectives of the UNFCCC Convention, and provide clarity and monitor progress towards the achievement of the country's NDCs. Having a strong national MRV system will help the Government of Burkina Faso to achieve the following two objectives:

Objective 1: achieve a systematic, integrated, and robust GHG data system to strengthen, harmonize, and mainstream national mitigation policies and targets that is in sync with national development priorities; and Objective 2: prepare for higher, more stringent reporting requirements of the Paris Agreement

The project implementation partners include national Institutions, in particular, the General Directorate of the Green Economy and Climate Change of the Ministry of Environment, Green economy and Climate change, the Permanent Secretariat of the National Council for Sustainable Development (SP / CNDD), accountable for the project results 1 on the establishment of the national MRV system and the National Institute of Statistics and Demography (INSD) in charge of the project result 2, on Strengthening the country's capacity to prepare for precise GHG inventories. Since its effective start in December 2019, the project is carrying out a rapid assessment activity to better identify the gaps and opportunities in climate MRV in Burkina Faso.

This step in the process is capital, insofar as it makes it possible to take stock of the situation and propose recommendations, to concretely set up a robust and effective national MRV.

The national consultation Workshop

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Environment, Green Economy and Climate Change, a National consultation workshop on MRV was held in Ouagadougou on July 21st and 22nd, 2020, as part of the implementation of the MRV project, by the Global Institute for Green Growth (GGGI). The meeting brought together participants from more than 30 national Institutions. It should be remembered that the MRV project is funded by the Swedish Government and implemented by GGGI in collaboration with the General Directorate of Green Economy and Climate Change, the Permanent Secretary of the National Council for Sustainable Development (SP / CNDD) and the National Institute of Statistics and Development (INSD).

The main objective of the workshop was not only to present the first results of the project, but also and above all, to obtain the commitment, ownership, and buy-in of the various stakeholders at the national level. The Project's first results presented are organized around two documents, the first on the review of existing climate MRV systems and, the second, on the mapping of actors at the national level.

“All country especially developing countries have to establish a robust national MRV system in place for more transparency and accountability, and GGGI is pleased to support this transitions” said Dr. Malle Fofana, Country Representative of GGGI in Burkina Faso.

“Sweden Embassy is keen to support Burkina Faso in this transition that allows the country to have more transparency” reiterated Mr. Björkdahl representing the Sweden Embassy in Burkina Faso.

Two days of practical consultations were enough to establish solid discussions between sectors and lay down the foundations for enhanced collaboration at the national level, as part of the establishment of the national climate MRV system. Two major events marked the first day of the consultation: (i) the presentation of the MRV (the concept, the components and the advantages for the country) and, (ii) the presentation of the MRV project itself and its first results.

The second day of the consultation was devoted to group discussions, preceded by a detailed presentation on the Rapid Assessment first results. Four (4) groups were formed to allow better exchanges and covering the different components of a national climate MRV system, namely: (i) Governance of the national MRV system, (ii) production and supply of activity data, (ii) provision of emission factors and, (iv) support.

After discussions, the different groups proceeded to formulate recommendations for the smooth running of the MRV project and the effectiveness of the Climate MRV in Burkina Faso.

These recommendations relate to:

the establishment of a coordination structure/ framework, capable of acting as the interface between all the institutions responsible for providing data, ensuring the transparency of information, its accessibility and archiving. designation of MRV focal points by sector to ensure the participation of all sectors. capacity building of national actors in the field of MRV and associated services, particularly on Data collection and management / archiving. the establishment of a communication and awareness-raising strategy to allow better dissemination of information on MRV. encouraging the participation of all sectors, including research and the private sector.

In Summary, it is on a general satisfaction note that the national consultation workshop ended, with a reaffirmed commitment of all participants and actors to continue this nascent collaboration and to maintain the exchanges for a robust and effective National climate MRV system in Burkina Faso.

