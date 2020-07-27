APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Preparing Africa for the resumption of flights

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Preparing Africa for the resumption of flights: experts deployed by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) , AfricanUnion to Niger support training of point-of-entry staff at Niamey International Airport in point-of-entry surveillance and infection prevention and control.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

Amplats H1 earnings fall as pandemic and closure of processing facilities weigh

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday reported a drop in half-year earnings, hurt by the impact of the new...
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s Steinhoff proposes $1 billion settlement to solve legal disputes

Reuters -
The settlement splits claimants into two groups: those with claims related to market purchases and those with contractual claims. Steinhoff said not all claims against it are covered in the settlement.
Read more
Financial

Gold hits record high, stocks mixed as U.S.-China ties worsen

Reuters -
The yellow metal is also helped by aggressive monetary easing around the world since the pandemic plunged the global economy into a recession.
Read more
Southern Africa

S.Africa’s Steinhoff proposes $1 bln settlement to solve legal disputes

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Monday it had proposed a settlement, worth up to around $1...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved