Coronavirus – Africa: Preparing Africa for the resumption of flights

Preparing Africa for the resumption of flights: experts deployed by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) , AfricanUnion to Niger support training of point-of-entry staff at Niamey International Airport in point-of-entry surveillance and infection prevention and control.

