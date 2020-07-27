Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (26th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 9527 Severe cases: 65 New recovered: 250 New deaths: 14 New cases: 720

Total Laboratory test: 382,339 Active cases: 7527 Total recovered: 6216 Total deaths: 223 Total cases: 13,968

