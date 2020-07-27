APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County (27th July 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Nairobi (326), Machakos (32), Kajiado (17), Kiambu (17), Uasin Gishu (13), Mombasa (10), Muranga (5), Baringo (5), Kilifi (5), Busia (2), Wajir (2), Nyeri (1), Embu (1), Nandi (2), Taita Taveta (1), Tharaka Nithi (1).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.


