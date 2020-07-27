Coronavirus – Kenya: First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Applauds Slovak Government For COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has applauded the Government of the Slovak Republic for their solidarity with Kenya in the fight against Coronavirus through a donation of Covid-19 response supplies.

The Shs 26 million worth of supplies, which included testing kits, personal protective equipment, respirators, sanitizer, clothing and shoes, was received today at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on behalf of the First Lady by Director of Administration in the Office of the First Lady, Ms Eva Maina.

Also present to receive the donation were Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his Health counterpart Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

Ms Maina said the First Lady, through the Beyond Zero initiative, has prioritized support of vulnerable women, children, the elderly as well as persons with disabilities in its Covid-19 response strategy.

“This donation will enhance our collective fight against the spread of the Coronavirus in Kenya especially where it is needed most – the most vulnerable and marginalised communities in the country,” Ms Maina said.

She said the First Lady also appreciates the support extended to Mater Misericordiae Hospital by the Slovakian Paediatric Heart Mission, noting that the mission’s commitment to establish a cardiac program that offers special cardiac care for children will help many who cannot afford it.

Handing over the donation, Slovakia Ambassador to Kenya Frantisek Dlhopolcek said his country is also facing challenges brought about by Covid-19 and the donation is an expression of solidarity with the people of Kenya in the fight against the pandemic

He commended First Lady Margaret Kenyatta for her role in enhancing cooperation between Kenya and the Slovak Republic.

“The First Lady is a patron of our development cooperation and we are very happy with her patronage and advise,” Ambassador Dlhopolcek said.

CAS Mwangangi said the donation from the Slovak Republic comes in handy at a point where cases of those who have tested positive to the Coronavirus in Kenya has passed the 17,000 mark.

“The contribution being received here today will definitely go a long mile in the fight against Covid-19.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Slovak Government for this kind contribution which includes testing kits, about 18,000 litres of sanitizer and protective gear that will go a long way in helping our community health workers as we implement our home-based care program,” Dr Mwangangi said.

On his part, Mr Namwamba said Slovakia and the Kenya share strong bilateral ties in various fields ranging from agriculture and business to health.

“Therefore this donation is another gesture of the very strong cooperation between the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Kenya,” Mr Namwamba said.

The brief handing over ceremony at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was also attended by the European Union Deputy Head of Mission Katrin Hagemann, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director for Europe and the Commonwealth Dr Joe Sang and Ministry of Health’s Director for Global Health Dr Andrew Toro.

