Coronavirus – Liberia: Canada contributes $100,000 USD to Liberia

Canada is proud to contribute to the response to #Covid-19 in Liberia by providing $ 100,000 USD to UNDP Liberia to mitigate the livelihood impact of COVID19 on women and youth in the informal sector in 4 Counties of Liberia.

