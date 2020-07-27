APO

Coronavirus – Mauritania: Material and medicine needs for the Hodh Chargui region

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The health situation in Hodh Chargui Since the beginning of the health crisis in Mauritania, UNHCR and its partners have been engaged, within the framework of the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM), in supporting the authorities of the Hodh Chargui region, where Mbera refugee camp is located, in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Hodh Chargui region has not so far been severely affected by the pandemic (38 positive cases in total, of which 12 in the moughataa of Bassikounou and none registered at the Mbera camp to date), it remains one of Mauritania's most endangered areas, especially in the light of the future reopening of the borders.

The logistical constraints in the medicines and medical material supply chain, the distance from the capital and its hospitals, in addition to the lack of COVID-19 case management capacity in the already few existing health facilities in the Hodh Chargui expose the inhabitants of this area, including Malian refugees in Mbera camp, to the threat of the COVID-19.

At present, in the Hodh Chargui region there are only 6 beds available for COVID-19 patients:

2 beds in Nema hospital, for severe cases in need of intensive care and reanimation equipment which is not available in the other health centres in the region;

2 beds at Bassikounou Health Centre, and

2 beds in Mbera camp Health Centre for a total of more than 60,000 refugees.

Outlook on the health situation in Mbera camp Given the development of the disease in the country and at a regional level, it is estimated that up to 6,000 refugees could contract COVID-19, i.e. 4,800 people would have mild symptoms and would be able to be treated at home, whilst 1,200 people would be moderate cases and in need of hospitalization to alleviate respiratory problems, depending on the degree of deterioration of the disease and the symptoms.

Urgent material and medicine needs

Based on these projections, UNHCR and its partners, WHO and ALIMA, carried out an assessment of the material and medicine needs in Mbera camp in order to be prepared for a possible outbreak of the disease among refugees. To date, the most urgent needs are:

• Expansion of the hospitalization area of the Mbera Health Center to have at least 14 beds (7 women and 7 men) for light and moderate cases = $60,000

• Purchase of medicines for COVID-19 treatment and associated pathologies, medical equipment and PPE equipment1 = $400,000

• Capacity building of the health workforce for COVID-19 cases care units = $70,000

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Southern Africa

S.Africa’s Steinhoff proposes $1 bln settlement to solve legal disputes

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Monday it had proposed a settlement, worth up to around $1...
Read more
Economy

Vacation trips, easing of travel rules fuel hopes of business jet rebound

Reuters -
Nw customers, including those who normally fly first class on airlines, now make up around 60% of the company’s flight bookings compared with around a quarter normally.
Read more
International News

Deposed Central African Republic leader announces presidential bid

Reuters -
It is not clear how the warrant or foreign sanctions will affect his candidacy. In January, Bozize said he would ask the United Nations to lift the sanctions imposed in 2014 over his alleged support for ‘anti-balaka’ Christian militias.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa extends COVID-19 loans for struggling businesses

Reuters -
Many of South Africa’s small and medium-sized firms were thrown into disarray when the government introduced a lockdown at the end of March to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved