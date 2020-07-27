Coronavirus – Mozambique: WHO procured 2,000 PCR test kits and 7,000 disposable samplers

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As a part of WHO’s efforts to strengthen testing capacity in Mozambique, #WHO procured 2,000 PCR test kits and 7,000 disposable samplers. They are handed over to Instituto Nacional de Saúde (INS) to increase its lab capacity to conduct testing.

