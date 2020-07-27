Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 treatment in Nasrec Field Hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Health Highlights: Inside Nasrec field hospital, the quarantine facility set up in record time & now also treating COVID-19 patients in need of oxygen. Bed capacity is set to increase to 1500, 400 with piped oxygen & 120 with oxygen concentrators.

