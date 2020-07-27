APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 treatment in Nasrec Field Hospital

Africa Press Office
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Health Highlights: Inside Nasrec field hospital, the quarantine facility set up in record time & now also treating COVID-19 patients in need of oxygen. Bed capacity is set to increase to 1500, 400 with piped oxygen & 120 with oxygen concentrators.

Follow the link for more details: https://bit.ly/3jTTr0e

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.


