Business Management Invest-Côte d'Ivoire (BMI) achieves over 50% cost savings by hosting at MainOne’s Data Center

Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
MainOne (www.MainOne.net/francophone), West Africa’s premier connectivity and data center solution provider recently on-boarded BMI-CI on its network by providing world-class, internet infrastructure and data center solutions.

BMI-CI is a financial technology company that specializes in the design, deployment and management of technological, IT and electronic payment solutions. In a bid to improve its productivity and provide robust services to its customers, BMI-CI is leveraging MainOne’s open access, carrier neutral facility at the Grand Bassam to host its valuable IT infrastructure and enjoy reliable, internet connectivity with guaranteed high capacity data network at best in class low  latency to address its computing and connectivity requirements.

As part of the collocation arrangement, BMI-CI now hosts its IT infrastructure at MainOne Tier III Data Center, achieving savings of up to 50% of their CAPEX costs as well as faster time to market than it could have done with a proprietary build of its own. In addition, the collocation enables BMI to achieve operational efficiency, including uninterrupted power supply, together with enterprise-grade multi-level security and 24/7 access to an experience team of in-country engineers, who implemented and will continue to support the integration of BMI’s infrastructure and services; and will proactively address its overall operational requirements at the MDXi facility.

Speaking on BMI-CI’s decision to host locally at MainOne, Sanogo Clotcho SECONGO, CEO, BMI-CI said “As an organization who prides itself in delivering the best services and solutions for enterprises and municipal districts across Côte d’Ivoire, we recognize that operational excellence is imperative and MainOne is the most suitable partner with the requisite operational experience to work with in achieving and maintaining our commitment to our customers for optimum service delivery. We value our partnership with MainOne’s and their approach to delivering world-class standards as the premier connectivity and data center service and solutions provider in West Africa.”

Commenting on the development, Kazeem OLADEPO, Regional Executive, MainOne explained further that MainOne “recognizes that in the wake of the pandemic, smart businesses are making financially sound decisions to ensure business continuity and operational efficiency. The company is very keen to support BMI-CI in its effort to meets its business and social objectives in deepening the digital economy of Cote d’Ivoire through innovative services to private and public sector customers. According to him, MainOne remain strongly committed to providing innovative ICT infrastructure, solutions and services that drive the growth of businesses and advance growth of the digital economy of the entire Francophone region, particularly as the world continues to navigate the current business realities with emphasis on digitization as the key to business continuity and socio-economic growth of the West Africa region”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of MainOne.

About MainOne: MainOne (www.MainOne.net/francophone) is a broadband services and infrastructure company providing innovative connectivity and network solutions across West Africa. Its submarine cable is the first private subsea cable to deliver open-access, broadband capacity to West Africa in 2010, heralding the explosion in internet access across the region. The company has earned a reputation as the preferred provider of connectivity services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, large enterprise, and educational institutions in the region. MainOne also owns and operate a data center subsidiary, MDXi which has built and operates Tier III data centers across West Africa. MainOne’s submarine cable system traverses the coast of West Africa with interconnection to leading regional operators and internet exchanges worldwide to provide global reach to its customers.

