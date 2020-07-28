CANAL+ to launch first premium DTH platform over Ethiopia, broadcast from EUTELSAT 7C

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Long-term, multi-transponder contract leveraging capacity on EUTELSAT 7C’s dedicated Ethiopian spot beam; showcasing the dynamism of the Ethiopian broadcast landscape

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (www.Eutelsat.com) and CANAL+ have signed a multi-year, multi-transponder contract for Ku capacity on EUTELSAT 7C to support the launch by CANAL+ of a premium DTH platform in Ethiopia at the beginning of 2021.

Leveraging Eutelsat 7C’s incremental capacity dedicated to Ethiopia, CANAL+ will launch a comprehensive broadcast offer encompassing a DTH pay-TV offer of some 50 premium channels in a mix of standard and high definition, enriched by the addition of a selection of Ethiopian Free-to-air content.

EUTELSAT 7C is a high-power broadcast satellite which entered into service in January 2020 and is co-positioned with EUTELSAT 7B at the 7° East position to form a two-satellite constellation with unparalleled flexibility and connectivity. Eutelsat is already the leading carrier of Ethiopian channels through its 7/8° West video neighborhood.

Commenting on the deal, Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat Communications said: “We are honored to accompany our long-standing partner CANAL+ as it extends its services to the Ethiopian broadcast market which Eutelsat already knows well. This agreement highlights the appetite for high quality and varied programming in this dynamic country as well as throughout the broader African continent, which is fastest growing satellite broadcast market. It also confirms the relevance of our investments in selected incremental resources to tap growth pockets in emergent video markets.”

Jacques du Puy, Chairman of CANAL+ International added: “We are delighted to launch our DTH pay-Tv offer in Ethiopia relying on the experience of our trusted partner, Eutelsat, in this market. Our new platform, the first such offer in the Ethiopian market, will contribute to the already rich and diverse video landscape in this dynamic market and support our commitment to providing high quality, diverse programming in the African continent, where we are already present in 25 countries.”

