APO

Communique of the 2nd Extraordinary African Union (AU) Bureau of the Assembly of Heads Of State and Government Video-Teleconference Meeting on The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd) Held on 21 July 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), convened an Extraordinary Meeting of the African Union (AU) Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, on 21 July 2020, to review progress pertaining to the Trilateral Negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). This was a follow-up to the 1st Extraordinary Meeting of the AU Bureau on the GERD held on 26 June 2020.

All the Members of the AU Bureau participated in the video-teleconference (VTC) Meeting as follows:

• His Excellency, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo;

• His Excellency, President Abdel Fattah al Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

• His Excellency, President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya;

• His Excellency, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of the Republic of Mali;

His Excellency, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and His Excellency, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of the Republic of Sudan, participated in the Meeting.

His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) also participated in the Meeting.

The Meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government was held in a fraternal spirit guided by the principle of Pan-African solidarity and cooperation and the attendant desire to find an African solution to an African problem.

The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government welcomed the report of AU Experts on the resumed Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD, which reflected notable progress in the negotiations and presented options for resolving outstanding legal and technical issues.

The Parties to the GERD expressed their confidence in the AU-led process and reaffirmed their utmost commitment to finding a mutually beneficial and negotiated agreement pertaining to the GERD matter. They underscored the importance of cooperation as a basis for integration, sustainable development and prosperity for the three countries.

The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government commended the Heads of State and Government of Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan for displaying statesmanship and for their commitment to finding a durable solution through diplomacy, negotiations and compromise.

The Meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government held extensive discussion on the matter of the first filling and annual operation of the GERD, and future development projects on the Blue Nile River upstream of the GERD.

Consequently, the Meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government agreed on the process of finalising negotiations on the text of a binding Agreement on the Filling and Operation of the GERD, which should include a Comprehensive Agreement on future developments on the Blue Nile River.

The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government urged the Parties, with the support of the AU experts and observers, to work expeditiously to finalise the text of a binding Agreement on the Filling and Operation of the GERD.

The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government welcomed the agreement amongst the Parties to the GERD to work on a Comprehensive Agreement on the Blue Nile River as soon as possible.

The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government also expressed its deep appreciation for the support, the AU-led process has received from the United Nations through the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, and welcomed the willingness of the international community to mobilise financial and technical resources to support the Parties on transboundary water management and related issues as soon as an Agreement is concluded.

The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government commended the three Parties for their commitment to resolve their differences through dialogue and agreed to maintain regular, dynamic contact with all the Parties at this critical stage of the negotiation process. Furthermore, the Bureau renewed its call to the Parties to refrain from making statements or taking any action that may undermine the AU-led process.

The Republic of South Africa in its capacity as the Chairperson of the AU will communicate with the Parties regarding the next Trilateral Negotiations session to address outstanding legal and technical issues on the GERD.

In conclusion, the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government and the GERD Parties expressed their sincere appreciation to His Excellency, President Ramaphosa for his persistent efforts and commitment to helping the Parties find a sustainable and permanent solution on the GERD matter.

The Bureau of the Assembly agreed to remain seized of the GERD matter. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa’s rand firms, focus on Fed meeting

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as lack of local drivers turned attention to a U.S....
Read more
International News

How a unicorn fell: Wirecard | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
German payments group Wirecard was once seen as Europe’s most exciting fintech company. Now it’s at the center of one of the biggest financial scandals frauds in the country’s history. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
Economy

IMF approves $4.3 bn to help South Africa fight COVID-19

Chris Bishop -
Three million South Africans have lost their jobs - nearly a third of the working population with formal jobs. Economists fear many more jobs could be lost as cash-strapped companies go down like dominoes.
Read more
International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Paul Krugman

CNBC -
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says there is “mania” in the stock market as equities continue to rise. The New York Times columnist explains how job gains in May and June were a “blip,” adding policymakers tried to reopen the economy too soon. K
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved