Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (27th July 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 7009 Severe cases: 66 New recovered: 170 New deaths: 5 New cases: 579

Total Laboratory test: 389,348 Active cases: 7931 Total recovered: 6386 Total deaths: 228 Total cases: 14,547

