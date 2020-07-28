Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (28th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6503 Severe cases: 66 New recovered: 170 New deaths: 11 New cases: 653

Total Laboratory test: 395,851 Active cases: 8433 Total recovered: 6526 Total deaths: 239 Total cases: 15,200

