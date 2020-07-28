Coronavirus – Kenya: Allocation of Portable Isolation Chambers for COVID-19 Patient Evacuations

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

E-PLUS AMBULANCES commissions 2 Portable Isolation Chambers for COVID-19 patient evacuations.

E-Plus has been in the forefront undertaking evacuations to assist the Ministry of Health, Kenya to stop Coronavirus through the provision of safe evacuations for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

