Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County (28th July 2020)

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows; Nairobi (448), Kiambu (54), Kajiado (25), Machakos (16), Uasin Gishu (11), Nakuru (11), Kericho (9), Busia (7), Mombasa (7), Garissa (6), Bomet (3), Nyeri (2), Narok (2), Nandi (2), Embu (1), Lamu (1), Muranga (1).

