Coronavirus – Kenya: Donation of Humanitarian Aid from Government of Slovakian Republic for fight against COVID-19

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi yesterday accompanied First Lady’s office to receive donations from the Government of Slovakian Republic towards the fight against COVID-19 by donating humanitarian aid.

