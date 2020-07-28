APO

Coronavirus: Message for the Launch of the Policy Brief “COVID-19 in an Urban World”

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Urban areas are ground zero of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 90 per cent of reported cases.

Cities are bearing the brunt of the crisis – many with strained health systems, inadequate water and sanitation services, and other challenges.

This is especially the case in poorer areas, where the pandemic has exposed deeply rooted inequalities.

But cities are also home to extraordinary solidarity and resilience.

Strangers helping each other, streets cheering in support of essential workers, local businesses donating life-saving supplies.  

We have seen the best of the human spirit on display.

As we respond to the pandemic and work towards recovery, we look to our cities as hubs of community, human innovation and ingenuity.

Today, we have an opportunity to reflect and reset how we live, interact and rebuild our cities.

That is why we are launching a “Policy Brief on COVID-19 in the Urban World”.

It offers three key recommendations.

First, we need to ensure that all phases of the pandemic response tackle inequalities and long-term development deficits and safeguard social cohesion.

We must prioritise those who are the most vulnerable in our cities, including guaranteeing safe shelter for all and emergency housing to those without homes.

Access to water and sanitation is also vital.

The inadequate state of public services in many cities requires urgent attention, particularly in informal settlements.

Nearly one-quarter of the world’s urban population lives in slums.

Local governments are already taking action – from prohibiting evictions during the crisis to putting in place new clean water stations in the most vulnerable areas.

Second, we must strengthen the capacities of local governments.

This requires decisive action – and deeper cooperation between local and national authorities.

Stimulus packages and other relief should support tailored responses and boost local government capacity.

Third, we must pursue a green, resilient and inclusive economic recovery.

Many cities have created new bike lanes and pedestrian zones, reclaiming public spaces and improving mobility, safety and air quality.

By focusing on high ecological transformation and job creation, stimulus packages can steer growth towards a low-carbon, resilient pathway and advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

The rapid adoption of telecommuting illustrates how societies can transform seemingly overnight to confront urgent threats.

We must act with the same urgency and resolve to transform cities and address the climate and pollution crises.

Now is the time to rethink and reshape the urban world.

Now is the moment to adapt to the reality of this and future pandemics.

And now is our chance to recover better, by building more resilient, inclusive and sustainable cities.

Thank you.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS).


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Nigeria in $1.5 bln oil prepay deal with traders Vitol, Matrix

Reuters -
LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has signed a $1.5 billion prepayment deal led by Standard Chartered and backed by...
Read more
Videos

Independent panel clears AfDB’s Adesina of all allegations

CNBC Africa -
A three-member independent review panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson says they are satisfied with the submissions of the internal probe carried out by the ethics committee of the African Development Bank, thus clearing the president of the bank, Akinwumi Adesina of all 16 allegations levelled against him by unidentified whistle-blowers in January this year, accusing him of unethical conduct and questionable appointments. Financial Derivatives CEO, Bismarck Rewane joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian cement makers release half-year earnings

CNBC Africa -
Half-year earnings have begun trickling into Nigeria’s stock market with the recent being results from cement makers. Tajudeen Ibrahim, VP and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some of these earnings....
Read more
Videos

World Bank: AfCFTA to boost Africa’s income by $450bn by 2035

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted trade and triggered up to $79 billion in output losses in Africa alone this year. But the bank stressed that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement has the potential to boost Africa’s income by $450 billion by 2035. Winston Osuchukwu, co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved