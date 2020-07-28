APO

Coronavirus – Namibia: German Government supports Sister Namibia

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The German Embassy Chargée d’Affaires a.i. Ellen Gölz and Immacullate Mogotsi, Sister Namibia Board of Trustee Chairperson, today signed a funding agreement on Sister Namibia’s project “Women on the Front Line: A feminist communications project promoting awareness, advocacy and access to information”. The German Government supports this human rights project with 702,694 Namibian Dollars (approx. 36,500 Euros). The project primarily seeks to shine a light on and address gendered inequalities (with focused attention on safety, security and health) in Namibia which have been heightened by Covid-19.

After signing the agreement, Immacullate Mogotsi said: “Sister Namibia is one of a handful of women’s rights organizations that can apply a feminist lens to the policy and media landscapes in Namibia and, through this project, we will be able to focus our attention on doing just that! We are hoping that we can promote the rights and dignity of women by making visible the realities and inequalities Namibian women are facing during this pandemic and generally, while offering support and information which can assist women in ways that will see better health and community outcomes.”

Identify, discuss and navigate critical issues

Over the next 12 months, high quality media publications on feminism will be made available across all Sister Namibia’s media and community engagement platforms. Providing access to information that will assist women in finding safe spaces to identify, discuss and navigate critical issues and to access relevant government and community-based services. The feminist media publication will focus on thematic areas that are of interest to women such as sexual and reproductive health, abortion and Pro-Choice, prevention of GBV etc.

The awareness and advocacy aspects of the project aim to take advantage of the increased online life and digital communities that COVID-19 regulations have brought to the lives of Namibians and will have a national reach. Artist activations and collaborations with talents interested in the feminist movement are to stimulate further engagement and activism. People working in the arts are particularly hard hit by the closure of galleries, theatres, concert venues and cancellation of events.

Background information:

Sister Namibia is a feminist non-governmental organization based in Windhoek, Namibia. Sister Namibia was founded in 1989 on the eve of Namibia’s independence to give women a voice in the building of a democratic post-colonial society. We work to raise awareness among women, men and young people of the ways in which political, social, cultural, legal and economic systems of power control and oppress girls and women.

Sister Namibia is evolving with the times, having started off with its flagship, the Sister Namibia magazine and a resource centre. Sister Namibia has always strived to represent and ensure that the voices and stories of women are heard and told.

The protection and promotion of human rights are key priorities for the Federal Republic of Germany. Article 1 of Germany’s Basic Law describes human rights as the basis of every community, of peace and of justice in the world. The German Government therefore is committed to promoting human dignity and to protecting fundamental freedoms not only in Germany but throughout the world.

To this end, the German Federal Foreign Office provides funds for various projects supporting the protection of human rights all over the world

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany – Windhoek.


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Nigeria in $1.5 bln oil prepay deal with traders Vitol, Matrix

Reuters -
LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has signed a $1.5 billion prepayment deal led by Standard Chartered and backed by...
Read more
Videos

Independent panel clears AfDB’s Adesina of all allegations

CNBC Africa -
A three-member independent review panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson says they are satisfied with the submissions of the internal probe carried out by the ethics committee of the African Development Bank, thus clearing the president of the bank, Akinwumi Adesina of all 16 allegations levelled against him by unidentified whistle-blowers in January this year, accusing him of unethical conduct and questionable appointments. Financial Derivatives CEO, Bismarck Rewane joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian cement makers release half-year earnings

CNBC Africa -
Half-year earnings have begun trickling into Nigeria’s stock market with the recent being results from cement makers. Tajudeen Ibrahim, VP and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some of these earnings....
Read more
Videos

World Bank: AfCFTA to boost Africa’s income by $450bn by 2035

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted trade and triggered up to $79 billion in output losses in Africa alone this year. But the bank stressed that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement has the potential to boost Africa’s income by $450 billion by 2035. Winston Osuchukwu, co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved