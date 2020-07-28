Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update 27 July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
648 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;
Lagos-180 Plateau-148 FCT-44 Ondo-42 Kwara-38 Rivers-32 Oyo-29 Kaduna-21 Osun-20 Edo-17 Ogun-17 Ekiti-11 Kano-9 Benue-9 Delta-9 Abia-9 Niger-7 Gombe-3 Borno-1 Bauchi-1 Imo-1
41,180 confirmed
18,203 discharged
860 deaths
