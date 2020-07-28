Coronavirus – Nigeria: Sample collection for COVID-19 testing in Shanono

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Scale up of testing is key in Nigeria's COVID-19 response, enabling timely isolation & treatment of cases.

The NCDC Team in Kano State Government is supporting the state in advocacy to traditional leaders & strengthening community sample collection in Shanono LGA.

