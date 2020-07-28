APO

Coronavirus – São Tomé and Príncipe: IMF Executive Board Completes the First Review of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement for the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Continued efforts to mitigate the heavy toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on São Tomé and Príncipe’s economy remain critical; Program implementation was off to a good start in late 2019, and it will be critical to resume fiscal consolidation once the crisis is over; Stepping up structural reforms, especially for the energy sector and revenue mobilization is essential for fiscal sustainability.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today completed the first review of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement for São Tomé and Príncipe. The Board’s decision enables the immediate disbursement of SDR 1.90 million (about US$2.67 million). The Board today also approved an augmentation of the ECF arrangement by SDR 1.48 million (about US$2.08 million or 10 percent of the country’s quota) to be also disbursed immediately. This brings São Tomé and Príncipe’s total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 5.29 million (about US$7.35 million).

The ECF arrangement in the amount of SDR 13.32 million (about US$18.15 million at the time or 90 percent of the country’s quota) was approved on October 2, 2019 (see Press Release No. 19/363) to support the government’s economic reform program for stronger and more inclusive growth.

In April 2020, the Executive Board also approved US$12 million emergency financing for São Tomé and Príncipe under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and IMF debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) to address external financing needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic (see Press Release No. 20/179).

At the conclusion of the Board discussion, Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

“Performance under the ECF-supported program was off to a good start in late 2019. However, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted São Tomé and Príncipe hard. The authorities responded by raising health spending and providing targeted and temporary support to households and the most affected sectors. This has temporarily raised the fiscal deficit.

“The authorities are committed to resuming fiscal consolidation once the crisis abates to improve internal and external balances. In this context, it is essential to keep the wage bill under control and complete the transition to the VAT by mid-2021 to increase revenue and create space for social spending and public investment. The authorities are also committed to improving public financial management by publishing public procurement contracts and a monthly COVID-19-related spending report, as well as regularizing external arrears.

“It will be important to continue financial sector reform, including implementing the recommendations of the safeguards assessment and the asset quality review. It will also be crucial to redouble efforts to reform the energy sector to reduce debt vulnerabilities, strengthen energy security, and support economic growth. Enhancing efforts to implement the recently adopted national strategy on gender equality, continuing to adapt to climate change, and developing a plan to remove the country from the EU air safety blacklist are also important.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa’s rand firms, focus on Fed meeting

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as lack of local drivers turned attention to a U.S....
Read more
International News

How a unicorn fell: Wirecard | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
German payments group Wirecard was once seen as Europe’s most exciting fintech company. Now it’s at the center of one of the biggest financial scandals frauds in the country’s history. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
Economy

IMF approves $4.3 bn to help South Africa fight COVID-19

Chris Bishop -
Three million South Africans have lost their jobs - nearly a third of the working population with formal jobs. Economists fear many more jobs could be lost as cash-strapped companies go down like dominoes.
Read more
International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Paul Krugman

CNBC -
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says there is “mania” in the stock market as equities continue to rise. The New York Times columnist explains how job gains in May and June were a “blip,” adding policymakers tried to reopen the economy too soon. K
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved