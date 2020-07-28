Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Monday, 27 July 2020, Time: 15:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases: 0
Confirmed cases: 1,783
At Isolation Centres: 400
Recovered: 1,317
Deaths: 66
In quarantine: 533
Out of quarantine: 9,338
Gender Confirmed
Female – 852 Male – 931
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
105
Bonthe
70
Bombali
40
Falaba
4
Kailahun
28
Kambia
30
Karene
11
Kono
68
Kenema
114
Koinadugu
33
Moyamba
53
Portloko
84
Pujehun
19
Tonkolili
74
Western Rural
223
Western Urban
827
Total
1,783
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.