Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Monday, 27 July 2020, Time: 15:00)

New cases: 0

Confirmed cases: 1,783

At Isolation Centres: 400

Recovered: 1,317

Deaths: 66

In quarantine: 533

Out of quarantine: 9,338

Gender Confirmed

Female – 852 Male – 931

Places

Confirmed cases by district

Bo

105

Bonthe

70

Bombali

40

Falaba

4

Kailahun

28

Kambia

30

Karene

11

Kono

68

Kenema

114

Koinadugu

33

Moyamba

53

Portloko

84

Pujehun

19

Tonkolili

74

Western Rural

223

Western Urban

827

Total

1,783

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.


