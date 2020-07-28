Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 27.7.2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed today: 18
Somaliland: 10
Puntland: 8
Male: 16
Female: 2
Recovery: 22
Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 3,196
Total recoveries: 1,543
Total deaths: 93
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.