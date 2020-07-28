Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (28th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed: 16 Somaliland: 6 Jubbaland: 4 Benadir: 6
Male: 11 Female: 5 Recovery: 19 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 3,212 Total recoveries: 1,562 Total deaths: 93
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.