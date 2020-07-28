Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (28th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

450 new confirmed cases; 2 deaths; 380 recoveries

New cases reported from: 366 Lusaka, 31 Kitwe, 17 Choma, 13 Chingola, 13 Ndola, 6 Chililabombwe, 2 Mansa, 1 Mazabuka, 1 Solwezi Deaths reported from: 2 Lusaka (Community deaths) Recoveries reported from: 260 Lusaka, 76 Southern, 39 Central, 4 Luapula, 1 Western

Tests in the last 24 hours: 2,542 (79,269 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 5002

Total recoveries: 3195

COVID-19 deaths: 39 COVID-19 associated deaths: 98 Total: 142 + 5 Unclassified

Active cases: 1665

