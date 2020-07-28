APO

Exciting Finish As 2020 Nigerian Freestyle Football Champions Emerge in Virtual Freestyle UNLOCKED Games

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This year’s Nigerian Freestyle Football Championship came to an exciting finish on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with Benjamin Ebong, and Augustina Unamba, both reigning champions, emerging as the winners of the keenly contested games, which held online.

Feet ‘N’ Tricks International (www.FeetAndTricks.com), the largest promoter of Freestyle Football in Africa, hosted the games as part of the on-going Freestyle UNLOCKED Africa 2020, which is the virtual version of the annual African Freestyle Football Championship.

The finals of the virtual games streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram with eight athletes contesting to be the Nigerian freestyle football champion.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the championship, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International encouraged the athletes to remain committed to their passion and wished them luck.

The respected business leader also expressed satisfaction and pride at the skills on display and the growth of freestyle football as a sport.

“We are glad to have been part of a project like this that provides a platform for young Nigerians to showcase their talents especially at times like this. It aligns with our commitment to support Nigerian youth and empower them through meaningful initiatives such as freestyle football,” said Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria.

Freestyle UNLOCKED Africa 2020 kicked off on July 1, 2020 and cash prizes have been given out to more than 30 freestylers in the People’s Choice Prizes, which were determined by fan engagement online.

With their victories, Benjamin Ebong and Augustina Unamba walk away with a cash prize of N150,000 each as the winners of Nigerian Freestyle Football Champion of 2020 in the male and female categories.

The 2nd Place winners, the 2017 champion, McCarthy Obanor (Men) and the reigning African Women Champion, Evelyn Okafor (Women) each go home with N100,000 each. While the 3rd Place winners Prince Okereke (Men) and Treasure Nwoye (Women) go home with N50,000 each. In addition the 4th to 8th finalists in both categories get N20,000.

“COVID-19 forced this virtual contest on us and we are delighted that we were able to hold this competition virtually and successfully,” Mr. Valentine Ozigbo declared as [Name] and [Name] celebrate their victories.

“Freestyle Football has come to stay in Nigeria and we are extremely excited about the rapid growth of the sport in Nigeria, as well as Africa,” Mr. Ozigbo told journalists on a video call to the studio in Victoria Island from his location.

The finals of the African Freestyle Football Championship is set to hold on on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

MTN is the headline sponsor of Freestyle UNLOCKED Africa 2020.

A panel of international judges – Lukasz Chwieduk from Poland, U.S.A’s Caitlyn Schrepfer, Yo Katsuyama of Japan and South African duo Kamal ‘Kamilio’ Ranchod and Chris Njokwana – determined the winner through the process of elimination in live battles.

Freestyle UNLOCKED Africa 2020 continues as athletes from around the continent battle in the African Freestyle Football Championship with winners in the men and women’s category standing a chance to win $1,000 each when the grand finale holds on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Other sponsors of the event are Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Foundation (VCO) Foundation and Eko Disco. Plus TV Africa and Hip TV are the broadcast partners of the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International.

Media Contact: Aziza Uko Telephone: +234 8099162777 Email: [email protected]

About Feet ‘n’ Tricks International: Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Limited (www.FeetAndTricks.com) is the official host for freestyle football competitions in Africa. The company is strongly committed to growing awareness and participation in the art form that is freestyle football. The company has hosted successful annual championships since 2017. Freestyle Unlocked Africa 2020 is the 4th edition of the championships. The events are held in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association, the world body governing the sport.

Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Insights

Why African finance ministers go farming.

CNBC Africa -
His predecessor, Nhlanlha Nene, who stepped down from office at the end of 2018, owns a 22- hectare farm in KwaZulu Natal. lt runs in his blood, Nene tells CNBC Africa in an exclusive interview, dressed more for the field than finance . Behind Nene, is a painting that proves his passion; a picture of Ringo, one of his prized bulls - a gift from a neighbour.
Read more
Coronavirus

Nigeria in $1.5 bln oil prepay deal with traders Vitol, Matrix

Reuters -
LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has signed a $1.5 billion prepayment deal led by Standard Chartered and backed by...
Read more
Videos

Independent panel clears AfDB’s Adesina of all allegations

CNBC Africa -
A three-member independent review panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson says they are satisfied with the submissions of the internal probe carried out by the ethics committee of the African Development Bank, thus clearing the president of the bank, Akinwumi Adesina of all 16 allegations levelled against him by unidentified whistle-blowers in January this year, accusing him of unethical conduct and questionable appointments. Financial Derivatives CEO, Bismarck Rewane joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian cement makers release half-year earnings

CNBC Africa -
Half-year earnings have begun trickling into Nigeria’s stock market with the recent being results from cement makers. Tajudeen Ibrahim, VP and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some of these earnings....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved