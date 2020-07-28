Webinar: Ensure Your Service Continuity in Data Center with Huawei

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Business leaders and ICT experts from across Southern Africa will convene on August 5th, 2020 for the Huawei Data Center Summit at Disaster Recovery Scenario, an online event to unpack the opportunities of data center for African businesses. The event will share how we can best safeguard service continuity in data center no matter the demands faced.

SAVE THE DATE:

Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 10:00AM – 11:00AM Attendance is free, but registration is essential (https://bit.ly/2Dc3LQa)

Build smart and reliable next-era data centers for digital transformation

Digital transformation is becoming the core strategy of enterprises. According to a survey of global CEOs by Gartner, 42% of CEOs are talking about digitalization as the core or prioritized strategy of their companies (https://gtnr.it/3f0Vg7O).

Digital transformation brings huge business opportunities to enterprises. However, the amazing data growth brought by digital transformation also poses great challenges to enterprises.

Huawei predicts that by 2025, newly generated data will reach an unprecedented level of 9 ZB in Southern Africa, which is far beyond today's data processing capacity. How to check services in real time? How to reduce latency and system response time? How to ensure system reliability and non-disruptive services? All these have become the enterprise needs to consider. In addition, data center energy consumption accounts for 60% of the total cost of ownership (TCO) over a period of 10 years. Therefore, enterprises are also concerned about reducing the data center operation cost by reducing energy consumption.

Huawei always pays attention to the issues that customers are most concerned about and continuously invests 10% of its sales revenue in R&D and has invested US$60 billion over the past decade. With these R&D investments, in terms of data center technologies, Huawei has gained a lot of leading technical advantages, such as AI, all-flash arrays. Additionally, Huawei also has a patented server dynamic energy management technology (DEMT), remote direct memory access (RDMA) and iLossLess intelligent lossless switching algorithm required by a high-speed intelligent lossless data center network, and an advanced concept and technology for intelligent data center management, namely, DCIM+.

With these advantages, Huawei data center solution can provide customers with a lower energy consumption, ultra-high-speed experience, easy O&M, and simple architecture, helping them build smart and reliable next-era data centers.

Webinar overview

This webinar will explore the newest trends in data center, discover cutting-edge data center technologies for disaster recovery, and share the latest business cases in the Southern Africa region.

Speaker line-up

Joachim Steuerwald, Group Chief Technology Officer, KCB Group Plc Seshan Senga, Executive Product Manager, Huawei SAR Data Center Solution Sales Dept. Morgan Malyon, Executive Solution Architect, Huawei South Africa Cloud & AI Business Dept. Xu Min, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Transmission & Access Marketing Dept. John Michael Davidson, Solutions Manager, Huawei Digital Power Dept. Matamela Aubrey Mashau, CTO, Huawei SAR Network Solution Sales Dept.

The full agenda is available here (https://bit.ly/2P45oSC), as well as links to numerous resources. Don’t miss this valuable webinar!

